SSE’s Yellow River flows powerfully

A giant windfarm in Ireland has started generating power.

SSE Renewables’ 101MW Yellow River Wind Farm in Rhode, County Offaly, has achieved its first power milestone following a successful grid connection by EirGrid.

The project is a key addition to Ireland’s onshore wind capacity, marking significant progress towards the country’s 2030 renewable energy goals.

The 29 turbine wind farm will produce clean energy for approximately 67,000 homes annually, displacing 66,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

All output from the Yellow River Wind Farm is secured under a 16.5-year RESS 3 contract, supporting Ireland’s commitment to a low-carbon future with affordable and secure energy.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Wind, Solar, Battery (GB & Ireland), for SSE Renewables said: “Reaching first power at Yellow River successfully delivers another 101MW of clean energy supply to help meet Ireland’s climate targets.

“We now look forward to working with our project partners to complete commissioning over the coming months, ahead of entering commercial operations in the months ahead and beginning production of secure, homegrown renewable energy supply for Irish homes and businesses.”