Heat pumps – 85% love them!

It appears if you get a heat pump, you love them!

In a government-backed trial, 85% of participants praised their reliability, ease of use and low noise levels, with many recommending them.

Advocates say the study has shown that heat pumps are a reliable and efficient heating solution for UK homes, paving the way for large-scale adoption.

The Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project, funded by DESNZ and led by Energy Systems Catapult, installed 742 heat pumps in a variety of housing types and energy ratings across the UK.

Heat pumps achieved efficiencies three times higher than modern gas boilers, even in freezing conditions of -6°C.

Suitable for all

The trial demonstrated that heat pumps can be installed in diverse properties, including older and less energy-efficient homes.

Housing types ranged from detached houses to flats, with 53% of participants in homes rated C or D for energy efficiency before installation.

Four types of heat pumps were tested: low-temperature air source (41%), high-temperature air source (33%), ground source (5%), and hybrid systems (20%).

Performance monitoring showed consistent results, confirming heat pumps as a viable heating option for the UK.

It is time to do away with the idea that they do not work in UK homes, this is simply untrue.” Richard Halsey, Innovation Director at Energy Systems Catapult

“The findings of the Electrification of Heat Demonstration Project are clear, when designed and installed well, heat pumps can be an effective low carbon heating solution, providing good consumer outcomes regardless of the property type or age, ” concluded Mr Halsey

Issues remain

Compared to the installation of a traditional gas boiler, the heat pump installation journey may be more complex for consumers. Physical and practical disruption was cited by some participants as being one of the main drawbacks of having a heat pump installed.

A lack of external space and the perceived risk of noise pollution did also pose a barrier.

Permitted development rights required heat pumps to be installed one meter away from the property boundary or a neighbouring property to minimise the potential impact of noise on neighbours.

This rule does not allow for the actual noise output of the heat pump. This could pose a challenge to installing heat pumps in densely populated areas.

But overall the project highlights heat pumps’ potential to replace gas boilers, offering a sustainable, efficient solution for reducing carbon emissions and becoming a critical technology in the UK’s transition.