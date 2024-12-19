BREAKING

First 4G smart hub installed

Marks key step in modernising smart meter network
19/12/2024 11:55 AM
British Gas has taken the lead in the UK smart meter upgrade by installing the first 4G Communication Hub.

This marks a key step in modernising the national smart meter network.

The rollout, led by the Data Communications Company (DCC), began with a pilot phase in December 2024 and will run until February 2025.

British Gas aims to install 1,000 hubs during this phase before ramping up for a mass rollout in summer 2025.

With 30 million smart meters in UK homes, the upgrade will futureproof the system as 2G and 3G networks are phased out by 2033.

It will also enable more flexible energy tariffs, helping customers save money while stabilising the national grid, this 4G hub upgrade should speed the transition to cleaner, smarter energy solutions.

Louise Dickinson, Head of Smart Strategy and Policy at British Gas, said: “Smart meters remain a vital way to give households more control over their energy usage, helping them to reduce carbon and save on their bills. We’re proud to be supporting this important network upgrade and ensuring customers continue to benefit from smart meter services in their home.

“As we strive towards a greener grid, smart meters also give customers access to flexible energy schemes and time of use tariffs which can unlock additional savings while supporting the work to deliver on the UK’s net zero targets.”

