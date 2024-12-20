Nottingham Uni £3m net zero project for Africa

The University of Nottingham is trying to help clean energy research in Africa.

lts African SCENe project, now backed by £3 million from the Ayrton Challenge Programme, is a UK government-funded initiative for clean energy research, to create low-carbon systems in developing nations.

African SCENe focuses on turning schools in Nairobi’s informal settlements into Community Energy Hubs. By introducing accessible energy generation and storage solutions, it aims to empower communities, boost local resilience and promote sustainable energy use.

Globally, 800 million people live without electricity, including 600 million in Africa.

The team spent a year working with residents of Nairobi’s settlements, co-developing a business model approved by the Kenyan Ministry of Education.

Partnering with Strathmore University, they’ll now test their model in a three-year pilot programme across 10 Nairobi schools.