Messing about in boats gets cleaner



Hydrogen powered boating is a step closer thanks innovation down under.

Fabrum, a New Zealand company specialising in zero-emission transition technologies, has collaborated on the design and build of a zero-emission hydrogen-powered boat.

The H2Ocean, built with King Watercraft, a developer of rigid inflatable boats, is a zero-emissions rib for tourism, commercial and leisure activities.

The boat carries 18kg of 350 bar hydrogen gas, supplied to a fuel cell, which in turn maintains charging to a battery bank that is used to power the two electric stern legs. It can hold up to 12 adults.

Globally, the emissions from recreational boating are estimated at 70 to 100 million tonnes of CO₂e annually. This includes emissions from yachts, motorboats and small diesel or petrol-powered dinghies.

These figures are relatively small compared to other transport sectors but are significant due to their impacts on the water environment in marine and coastal areas.

The H2Ocean will begin sea trials in January.