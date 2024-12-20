Small firms now get free help in energy disputes

Small businesses with up to 50 employees, can now use the Energy Ombudsman’s free dispute resolution service.

The service, backed by Ofgem, is designed to sort out disputes with energy suppliers or brokers without the hassle and cost of going to court.

Ed Dodman, Managing Director and Chief Ombudsman for Energy said: “One of our key priorities is ensuring all consumers have full access to our service. We also believe businesses should have the same access as domestic consumers, therefore the extension of support for small businesses is very much welcomed.

“This means that more businesses have access to a free, impartial and independent body to help them resolve disputes with their energy supplier or energy broker.

The move was announced earlier this year by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). It’s part of a government push to tackle hidden fees, billing errors and mis-selling in the energy sector.

Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “Small businesses are at the heart of our mission to deliver growth, which is why we are making sure that disputes with energy suppliers do not unfairly hold them back.

“By extending Energy Ombudsman’s remit, 99% of UK businesses will now have an easy route to resolve issues with their supplier, if they arise, without disruption or costly court cases.”

Previously, only businesses with fewer than 10 employees had access to the Ombudsman. Now, millions more can benefit, with the maximum compensation award also doubling to £20,000.

This shake-up is set to improve trust in the energy market, offering small businesses a fairer and easier way to resolve complaints and focus on growth.