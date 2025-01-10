Bryt Energy powers Reconomy’s sustainability drive

Renewable energy provider Bryt Energy has partnered with circular economy specialist Reconomy, to supply 100% zero-carbon, renewable electricity across its UK operations.

This move sees Reconomy reach its renewable energy target four years ahead of schedule, supporting its mission to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

Bryt Energy delivers electricity sourced exclusively from solar, wind and hydro power. The partnership provides Reconomy with advanced 15-minute metering for real-time data insights and helps reduce energy costs by around 20%.

As a next step, Reconomy will expand EV charging infrastructure and redesign its vehicle fleet to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.