Lords launch inquiry into energy grid and connections

The House of Lords will be exploring the energy grid and grid connections next week with a special session of its Industry and Regulators Committee.

The session on Tuesday 14 January, will be looking into several major issues including the National Energy System Operator’s proposal to reform the connections queue, barriers to delivering network infrastructure imposed by the planning system and incentives/obligations for local communities to best enable grid expansion.

The members will also explore Ofgem’s price controls and the role of the DNOs, to ensure the grid is fit for the ramp up in flexibility and decentralised generation assets.

Charles Wood, Deputy Director, Policy at Energy UK will be giving evidence and you can follow the session for free on Parliament TV.

