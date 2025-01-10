Magic mushrooms to power your future

Nope this is not a trip, fungi could now be the source of biodegradable batteries!

Researchers, at Swiss materials research centre Empa, have developed a fungal battery as part of a three-year project in their Cellulose and Wood Materials lab.

This innovative battery, which powers devices like temperature sensors, offers a biodegradable and non-toxic alternative to conventional batteries, potentially reducing emissions.

The microbial fuel cell, crafted using 3D printing, leverages the complementary metabolisms of two fungi types.

“For the first time, we have combined two types of fungi to create a functioning fuel cell,” explains Carolina Reyes, an Empa researcher.

Yeast fungi on the anode release electrons, while white rot fungi on the cathode facilitate electron transfer through a special enzyme.

Empa’s experience in bio-based materials enabled the team to create a cellulose-based ink that serves as a nutrient source for the fungi, supporting both energy production and battery degradation.

The battery activates with water and nutrients, making it convenient and sustainable.

This interdisciplinary project blends microbiology, materials science and electrical engineering, aiming to enhance the battery’s power and lifespan.

With potential applications in agriculture and environmental monitoring, the scientists believe fungal batteries represent a promising step towards greener energy solutions.