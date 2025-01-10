Nottingham could be powered by the sun

Plans are underway for a giant solar park which could power the whole of Nottingham.

Elements Green is hoping to build the Great North Road (GNR) Solar and Biodiversity Park near Newark-on-Trent, which aims to generate 800 MW of power.

That’s enough for 400,000 homes—equivalent to all households in Nottinghamshire.

If approved, the park will contribute to UK decarbonisation targets, support energy security, and help reduce household energy bills.

As a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), the scheme requires a Development Consent Order from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

If you live in the area theres is a public consultation which runs until 20 February 2025, details are available at www.gnrsolarpark.co.uk.