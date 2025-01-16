Heat pump enquiries increase

More of us are thinking about getting heat pumps, according to Octopus Energy.

They say more than 200,000 homeowners contacted them last year asking about the pros and cons of getting a heat pump.

That’s a 144% increase from the previous year, signaling a growing trend among homeowners looking to move away from tradional heating systems.

The UK heat pump industry hit a new record with almost 60,000 new installations in 2024 but that’s nowhere near the levels to hit the government target of 600,000 yearly by 2028. However the trend is up.

The £7,500 grant from the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), means buying a heat pump is now on par with a new gas boiler.