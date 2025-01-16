Royal mail stamps authority on EV transition

The Royal Mail has licked it when it comes to decarbonising its fleet, with the 6000th electric vehicle now in service.

The company has the largest electric delivery fleet in the UK. The 6,000th famous red van has been deployed at Manchester Mail Centre, adding to 15 others already at the site.



More than 240 Royal Mail offices across the country use electric vehicles. Royal Mail purchased its first 100 electric vehicles in December 2017, which were deployed in delivery offices across the UK.

Most of Royal Mail’s electric vans are charged on-site across Royal Mail’s estate via a purchased 100% renewable electricity supply, meaning they are zero-emission.

Alistair Cochrane, Royal Mail’s Chief Operating Officer said: “It’s so exciting to hit this major milestone just as we enter 2025. Electric vehicles are an essential part of our plan to be Net-Zero by 2040 and offer so many benefits for both our staff and customers. Our zero-emission vehicles make our deliveries greener, reducing noise and air pollution in local communities.”

In July, Royal Mail announced it was adding another 2,100 electric vans to its fleet over the next year as part of the company’s overall annual vehicle replacement plan and to help achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Once all the new vans are in use, they are expected to reduce Royal Mail’s total emissions by around 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.