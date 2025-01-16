Login
Scotland gets 2 GWh of battery storage

The projects will form part of Europe's biggest battery farm
16/01/2025 12:06 PM
ENGIE snaps up 50MW battery storage project in Scotland
Image: Shutterstock
Two major projects in Scotland will be getting 2GWh of storage to help the grid despatch renewable power.

Canadian Solar announced that its subsidiary e-STORAGE, will deliver battery energy storage systems for two major projects in Scotland.

The planned Coalburn 2 will be situated in South Lanarkshire on the former Broken Cross opencast coal mine, it is expected to be Europe’s biggest battery farm once open.

e-STORAGE will also supply battery storage to the 1 GWh Devilla project in Fife. Both will feature two-hour energy dispatch capability and are set to begin construction in 2027.

The giant batteries will be charged with excess power from Scottish wind farms and the energy will be used during times of high electricity demand.

The systems will provide enough energy to power 250,000 homes for a full day, enhancing grid stability and supporting the UK’s clean energy transition.

