Believ brings EV charging points to Scottish Hotel

Believ has partnered with Ulbster Arms Hotel in Halkirk, Scotland, to fund the installation of EV charging points, promoting sustainable travel across the Scottish Highlands.

The site now features two 22kW fast chargers and an ultra-rapid 120kW Wallbox charger, believed to be the northernmost in the UK.

Positioned just steps from the hotel entrance, the chargers cater to both overnight stays and quick top-ups.

Situated on the North Coast 500 route, the facility supports eco-conscious tourists and engineers working in the region’s wind energy sector.

John Drummond, Director of the Ulbster Arms Ltd, says that the charge points are paving the way for more EV usage across the North of Scotland: “Our unique location means we have repeat visitors to the hotel every year, and recently we have seen increased requests from guests to provide EV charging. Believ’s fully funded offering means we have been able to install scalable EV charging infrastructure to suit our different clients’ and local community needs.”