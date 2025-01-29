Spanish building council’s new team focuses on sustainability

The Green Building Council España (GBCE) has updated its Board to face the new challenges of sustainable construction.

During their latest Assembly, GBCE appointed four new members, with expertise and commitment to the association’s net zero mission.

One new member Cecilia Foronda said she was excited to bring a social perspective, emphasising the need for decarbonising buildings by 2050 and ensuring access to affordable housing.

“GBCE can play a key role in addressing the climate and socio-economic crises linked to the construction sector,” she said. Her vision merges social issues with her extensive experience in energy poverty and climate change.

Another new face María Peralta will focus on circular economy, biodiversity, and decarbonisation of buildings. “GBCE should be the main catalyst for this transformation in Spain’s building sector,” she stated.

Toni Escudé, an architect with over 20 years of experience in sustainability, added: “We have a great opportunity and challenge to move toward a more sustainable economy, society and environment.”

GBCE aims to push for a greener Spanish construction industry.