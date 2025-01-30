Are sailing ships the new Net Zero solution?

Could wind be the answer to modern shipping woes?

A new UCL Energy Institute report warns that over a third of the global maritime fleet, worth $400 billion (£320bn), risks early scrapping without costly retrofits due to new greenhouse gas regulations.

Existing vessels and new builds are projected to emit double the permissible levels under a 1.5°C carbon budget, highlighting the urgent need for decarbonisation.

Now maritime firm BAR Technologies says going back in time and using the wind, could be the way to beat emissions targets!

Unlike manufactured fuels, wind is infinitely abundant, free at the point of use and less vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.

Averaged over time, many of the most popular voyage routes demonstrate predictable and consistent wind availability, so it’s much more reliable than you’d assume.

The report highlights that emerging competition for cleaner fuels, especially from sectors like aviation, could drive up maritime fuel costs and leave smaller operators struggling.

With 76 of the top 100 container lines operating fewer than 50 vessels, smaller operators face higher penalties and rising costs.

BAR Technologies advocates for widespread adoption of Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS), which can reduce dependency on costly fuels and improve resilience across the maritime sector.

John Cooper, CEO at BAR Technologies said: “The shipping industry must now take wind propulsion seriously as a keystone resource and engage more deliberately to debunk concerns around operational complexity and reliability.

“As a natural resource, the amount of wind available for harvesting on each voyage will fluctuate but the data is very clear: when averaged out over time, wind represents a steady, reliable and highly abundant resource along many trade routes.”