£500K boost for clean energy tech start-ups

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has announced the eleven start-ups selected for its 2025 TechX Clean Energy Accelerator, each receiving a share of £500,000 in funding.

The programme supports innovators in alternative fuels, CCUS, low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and digital energy solutions.

Alongside financial support, the start-ups will benefit from tailored mentorship and access to NZTC’s industry network, including programme sponsor ConocoPhillips.

TechX fast-tracks deep tech energy solutions, providing pathways to field trials and industry partnerships.

The 18-week programme will conclude with Demo Day, where participants will pitch to investors and industry leaders for a chance to win additional cash prizes.

Graduates will also receive up to two years of growth support, including access to NZTC’s facilities and networks.

“This year’s cohort highlights the transformative role start-ups play in the transition to net zero, bringing fresh thinking and turning cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions,” said Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer at NZTC.

Among the selected start-ups are AED Energy, developing low-cost thermal energy storage; Global OTEC, harnessing ocean temperature gradients for power; and Plasma2X, converting air and water into green ammonia.

The 2025 TechX cohort begins on February 3, with innovators poised to drive impactful progress in clean energy.

We will be featuring a Net Hero podcast with NZTC Chief Executive Myrtle Dawes next week.