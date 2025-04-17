RWE and Bedburg to develop 60MW wind farm in German mining site

RWE and the town of Bedburg are taking a major step forward in Germany’s energy transition, with the construction of a new 60MW wind farm.

Windpark Bedburg 3, which will be located on recultivated land at the Garzweiler open-cast mine, will consist of nine turbines.

Seven of the turbines will have a capacity of 7MW each while the remaining two will each generate 5.7MW.

The wind farm is expected to supply enough green electricity to power around 36,500 homes once fully operational by late 2026.

The addition of the wind farm will take the two partners’ total capacity of wind power to 156MW in the municipality.

Bedburg Mayor Sascha Solbach said: “I am proud that the town of Bedburg, together with our partners, has been playing a pioneering role in the region’s energy transition for years. This is enormously important for the long-term structural change, but above all for our citizens.”

Both RWE and the town hold equal shares in the wind farm. The project also includes community benefit payments, with up to €250,000 annually flowing to Bedburg and neighbouring Jüchen also receiving a share.