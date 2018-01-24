New funding available for bright environmental ideas

Image: Shutterstock

Young people with innovative business ideas, including those to tackle environmental issues, can now apply for support.

A new scheme run by the Prince’s Trust and Innovate UK is offering financial assistance and expert coaching to 18 to 30-year-olds able to commit 15 hours a week to their innovation.

The partners say funding will be used to pay for travelling to meet customers, training courses, equipment, office space and IT.

Business ideas could be things such as changing something for the better in a local community, finding a new way of using technology to fix everyday problems or helping the environment.

Applicants need to register with The Prince’s Trust and sign up to attend one of a series of regional events, where they can apply for the initiative.

Delegates to these events must apply by the 22nd of March, 2018.