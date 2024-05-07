Login
Energy giants face MPs over household bills

Major energy suppliers, including Centrica, Octopus Energy and E.ON will appear before MPs to discuss energy bills for domestic customers
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/07/2024 7:00 AM
MPs urge government to set clear end date for new oil and gas
Image: Shutterstock
Major British energy suppliers, including E.ON, Centrica, and Octopus Energy, will appear before Members of Parliament to discuss energy bills for domestic customers during a session hosted by the House of Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee.

The session will take place on Wednesday.

The witnesses scheduled to attend the session include Chris Norbury, CEO at E.ON; Chris O’Shea, CEO at Centrica; Rachel Fletcher, Director (Regulation and Economics) at Octopus Energy; and Tony Green, Future of Energy Director at SGN; Abigail Ward, Policy Manager for England and Wales at Energy Saving Trust; and Simon Francis, Coordinator at End Fuel Poverty Coalition.

