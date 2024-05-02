Login
British Gas and Toyota have joined forces to introduce a domestic wallbox chargepoint
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/02/2024 1:00 PM
British Gas partners with Toyota for home EV charge solution
Image: Toyota
British Gas and Toyota have announced a collaboration to introduce Toyota HomeCharge, a wallbox chargepoint tailored for Toyota electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, aiming to enhance at-home charging accessibility for UK customers.

Under this partnership, Toyota retail customers purchasing a new electric car or van between 3rd April and 1st July will receive a complimentary charging solution, including installation by British Gas engineers.

For customers ordering electric vehicles after this period, the Toyota HomeCharge will be available for purchase at £1,095 from any nationwide Toyota centre, with charging installations starting in May.

Toyota HomeCharge represents the manufacturer’s first venture into at-home charging solutions, offering drivers the convenience of managing charging through the MyToyota app.

