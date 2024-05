In the first quarter of 2024, the UK experienced a surge in installing electric vehicle chargers, with nearly 6,000 new chargers added to the infrastructure.

According to data from Zapmap published by the Department for Transport, approximately 1,500 were rapid chargers capable of charging a car in under an hour.

By April 1st, the total number of public chargers in the UK reflected a 49% increase compared to the previous year.