‘Too many green voices slowing UK public’s EV adoption’

The public are being overwhelmed with a multitude of information and pressures regarding going green.

That’s the verdict from Managing Director of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP) Andy Eastlake, who at the organisation’s annual conference, spoke to ELN about how this can be detrimental to the adoption of low carbon transport across the UK.

He said one challenge being faced is that for some consumers, too much is happening at once, such as them being pressured about increasing the fuel economy of cars, improving the efficiency of their home, adopting new transport systems, worrying about air pollution and dealing with changing forms of taxation.

Mr Eastlake suggested groups such as the LowCVP are working to bring the relevant information together, help consumers make sense of it and advise them accordingly, to create a situation where going low carbon is a logical and economical choice.

When asked what was needed, he said: “It’s actually a plethora of different things and its now bringing together not only the vehicle technology and the fuel technology but also the infrastructure, how do we get the low carbon energy in the right place for the vehicles and as I say, consumer behaviour.”