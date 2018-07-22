UN and Google team up to monitor environmental damage

UN Environment and Google have joined forces to monitor human impacts on the environment.

They aim to establish a platform for open-source data and analysis of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and help governments, NGOs and the public track specific environment-related development targets.

Countries will then be able to see the areas that need attention, enabling decisionmakers to better invest in environmental services, as well as the progress they have made on their ecosystems so far.

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment said: “We will only be able to solve the biggest environment challenges of our time if we get the data right.

“UN Environment is excited to be partnering with Google to make sure we have the most sophisticated online tools to track progress, identify priority areas for our action and bring us one step closer to a sustainable world.”