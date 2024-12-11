Fusion across the pond

The UK and US have teamed up to launch a ground-breaking fusion energy project.

Backed by £40.5 million, this initiative aims to make fusion a viable clean energy source by improving plasma-facing components—critical for the durability and efficiency of fusion reactors.

A key focus will be advancing lithium research to support fusion’s commercialisation, unlocking its potential to generate unlimited clean electricity and eventually create a fusion power plant.

The project leverages US investments into UK supply chains, in doing so is expected to create high-quality jobs and economic growth.

Set to begin in 2025 at Tokamak Energy’s Oxfordshire facility, the project underscores the UK’s leadership in public-private partnerships to accelerate fusion development.

Known as LEAPS, funding includes £13.5 million from the UK Fusion Futures Programme, £13.5 million from the US, and £13.5 million from Tokamak Energy.

Announcing the collaboration Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy said: “The UK and US are world leaders in the development of fusion energy and I’m delighted that both sides are collaborating to accelerate progress, which will help deliver new jobs across the country, grow our economy and make us more energy secure.

“This project represents a bold step forward in the global race to commercialise fusion.”

Dr. Geraldine Richmond, Under Secretary for Science and Innovation at the US Department of Energy added: ”This represents a huge leverage opportunity for advancing fusion science and technology. These new investments will strengthen our partnerships with the private sector and our international allies. Each partner stands to gain significantly more than the funds committed.”