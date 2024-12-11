Waste from energy plant saves 2m tonnes of CO2

Enfinium, an energy from waste operator, has said its Yorkshire site has saved 2.25 million tonnes of CO2.

Its Ferrybridge 1 energy from waste facility has reached a milestone in diverting 6 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste from landfill. It’s been operational since 2015 and together with sister Ferrybridge 2 facility, makes up the largest energy from waste facility in the UK.

Enfinium says Ferrybridge 1 has played a significant role in managing the region’s unrecyclable waste, providing a more sustainable alternative to landfill, transforming waste into homegrown energy and supporting the region’s decarbonisation goals.

Energy from waste facilities produce around half the emissions per tonne of waste compared to the emissions emitted per tonne of waste in landfill

Since 1990, the uptake of energy from waste has helped bring the emissions from the waste sector down by 74%.