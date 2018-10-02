Philip Wolfe MBE is one of the pioneers of the UK renewable and community energy sectors. A Cambridge first-class engineering graduate, Philip has been in sustainable energy since the 1970’s and was the first Chief Executive of BP Solar, before founding Intersolar Group. He was instrumental in the establishment of the European Photovoltaic Industry Association, the UK’s Renewable Energy Association and Community Energy England and has served on their boards and as President, Director General and Chairman respectively. His book on utility-scale solar power projects was published in 2012, and another on the early years of the PV sector was published in 2018. Philip now serves as non-executive director of Solnet Group BV, Communities for Renewables, Cuckmere Community Solar and Renewable Energy Assurance Ltd. He is a panel member of the Climate Bonds Initiative; founder of Wiki-Solar; and provides advisory services through WolfeWare Limited. He was awarded the MBE in the New Year’s Honours 2016 for services to renewable energy and the energy sector. With his wife Alison, he has installed renewable energy in his home for heating and part of its electricity. He has four children and an ever-growing number of grandchildren.