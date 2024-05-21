Lancaster Uni’s big leap to net zero with solar and heat pump project

Lancaster University and Vital Energi are collaborating on two renewable projects to advance the university’s net zero goals.

These initiatives, partly funded by the government’s Green Heat Network Fund, include the development of a solar PV farm and the construction of a new Low Carbon Energy Centre.

The solar PV farm, with an investment of £17 million, will encompass over 17,000 photovoltaic panels on university land east of the M6.

Expected to generate 11.5MW of power, equivalent to powering around 3,000 homes, it will also serve as a research facility.

Lancaster University will also begin constructing a new Low Carbon Energy Centre in Autumn 2024, supported by over £21 million in funding from the GHNF.

This £40 million facility, matched by university investment, will significantly reduce gas usage on the Bailrigg Campus by utilising heat pump technology to produce an estimated 39 gigawatt hours of low carbon heat.

Furthermore, the Lancaster Campus District Heat Network has secured £560,387 from the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme, facilitating infrastructure upgrades to align with the university’s objective of achieving net zero carbon emissions from electricity and heating by 2030.

Director of Estates, Facilities and Commercial Services at Lancaster University, David Hounslea said: “These significant investments underpin Lancaster University’s commitment to reducing energy-related carbon emissions from electricity and heating to net zero by 2030 and aim to be net zero from all other emissions by 2035.”