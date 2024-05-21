Royal Mail hits the green gas pedal

Royal Mail has utilised over ten million litres of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to fuel its heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fleet, reducing more than 30,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent since June 2023.

HVO serves as a renewable alternative to diesel, with usage expected to increase across six major Royal Mail sites, including parcel hubs in Daventry and Warrington, and key locations in the East Midlands, Manchester, Sheffield and Warrington.

The company aims to use 27 million litres of HVO annually by next year, aligning with its environmental strategy targeting net zero by 2040.

Zebrina Hanly, Royal Mail’s Head of Environment, said: “Electric and hydrogen options for HGVs are still in their infancy, so whilst the technology and infrastructure are developing, our strategy is to keep emissions to a minimum by using HVO as a transitional fuel.”