Richard Eaton

Richard is an energy and carbon specialist and Energy Manager at Aggregate Industries, part of LafargeHolcim. Over the past 10 years, in consultancy roles, Richard has led or been involved in developing and/or implementing most of the major UK and EU schemes around energy/carbon reporting, including the CRC Energy Efficiency Scheme, Climate Change Agreements, the EU ETS and ESOS. Richard now leads on Aggregate Industries’ energy strategy, regulatory compliance reporting and energy efficiency and improvement projects.