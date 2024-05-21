UK exceeds emissions targets, will not carry forward surplus

The UK Government announced today that the country is on track to meet its 2050 net zero ambitions, as a recent report shows it has again overachieved targets to cut emissions.

The 15% emissions surplus from the third carbon budget will not be carried forward and the government is expected to over-deliver once again in the fourth carbon budget.

Surplus greenhouse gas emissions cut over the last five years will not be carried forward into the next carbon budget, officials said earlier today.

The government is also set to overachieve on Carbon Budget 4 between 2023 and 2027, indicating that its approach to net zero is compatible with meeting climate targets without imposing unnecessary costs on families.

Under the UK’s Climate Change Act, the government can bank surplus emissions for later carbon budgets if the country emits fewer emissions than the legal limit.

However, the decision not to carry forward the surplus aligns with advice from the independent Climate Change Committee.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Justin Tomlinson said: “By deciding not to carry forward our over-performance from the third carbon budget, we are doubling down on our commitment to reach net zero and we are already halfway there.

“This will keep the UK at the forefront of global efforts to cut its emissions, but we will do this while also driving down consumer bills.”

Professor Piers Forster, interim Chair of the Climate Change Committee, said: “The committee congratulates the government on its decision not to carry forward any surplus from the third carbon budget. It’s the right choice.

” It shows an understanding of both the climate science and the very real need to accelerate progress on emissions reduction.

“We have cut our emissions by half since 1990. The next big challenge is to hit the UK’s 2030 target, which is to decarbonise by 68% against 1990 levels.

“The government has made a sensible decision, in line with our advice, not to kick the can down the road. Now is the time for more investment in low carbon solutions across the country.”