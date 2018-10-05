Jo Burton graduated from the University of Oxford and obtained an MSc in Renewable Energy and Sustainability from the University of Reading. In 2011 she joined Tesco, working in the Engineering and Energy teams tracking performance, environmental reporting, sourcing innovation and programme management. In 2014 she returned to the University of Reading as Energy Analyst within the Sustainability Services team. She leads on many aspects of energy management and analysis, from budgeting and financial tracking to reporting for legislation and compliance. She has developed an advanced monitoring process to identify energy savings opportunities, and makes consumption data available to everyone via the University’s website. Jo’s passion is in translating raw numbers into insights – driving sustainability by making data beautiful.