Richard Chant

Richard has been working with data and analytics for over 15 years, with application to the energy management field for the last 8 years. Richard has been deeply involved in the development and growth of the C3NTINEL Smart Buildings Analytics Platform, using machine learning algorithms for pattern recognition and enhanced analytics. His current role is in the building services asset data analytics for the purposes of fault detection, maintenance, and optimisation of energy and operations. The key objective being to minimise the financial risk of inefficient operation.