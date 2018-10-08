EXPO 18' Speaker

Stuart Duncan

Stuart Duncan is an experienced energy professional at the forefront of delivering new services that support the transition to a flexible energy system. Working within Ørsted’s Energy as a Service […]

Short Fuse

Latest Podcast

By Freddie Rand
Monday 8 October 2018

Stuart Duncan is an experienced energy professional at the forefront of delivering new services that support the transition to a flexible energy system. Working within Ørsted’s Energy as a Service business he is focused on creating an energy future that is green, cost-effective and sustainable.

Popular Posts