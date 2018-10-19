Darren Jones

Darren is currently employed as Technology Manager within the Power Grid Division of ABB. His remit includes understanding and influencing the future direction of UK electricity distribution network development and supporting ABBs NIC funded projects. Darren has previously been employed at Electricity North West, initially as Research and Development Manager where he was responsible for a range of ENWLs innovation activities including project development and delivery and supporting the LCNI Conference then latterly supporting the implementation of ENWLs Advanced Distribution Management System. Darren has also held previous roles at EA Technology and ABB Power Quality Division.