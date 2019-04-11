Latest jobs – Assistant Energy Account Manager – EIC

The Assistant Energy Account Manager is responsible for helping the Flexible or Fixed Procurement team with delivering of the procurement and account management service. They will be required respond to queries from customers and work with the Account Management team on delivering a high level service to customers.

Job Title: Assistant Energy Account Manager

Division/Department: Procurement

Responsible to (Line): Flexible or Fixed Procurement Team Manager

Office/Location: Redditch

Salary: £21,000

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure that any Change of Tenancy (COTs) are completed

Liaising with the Account Manager to ensure site additions to a customer’s supply portfolio are completed

Dealing with any site-work requirements

Address all other queries from customers- signposting to Account Managers or other internal department where applicable

To maintain, develop and strengthen professional relationships with suppliers. Understand supplier constraints, timescales and processes to improve service and manage client expectations

Maintain records, databases and files and adhere to ISO 9001 quality processes and procedures

Identify any inefficiencies within the current processes and systems and suggest ideas for improvements

To record and report supplier feedback to the line manager to assist supplier analysis and improve supplier review process

Maintain, build and strengthen professional relationships with colleagues, suppliers and clients

Provide relevant and timely Management Information to your manager as requested

Communicate any relevant news or information to colleague

Ensure that your Team Manager is kept up to date at all times, referring issues and potential risks to client relationships

Qualifications/Training:

Essential: Minimum GCSE grade C or equivalent in Maths and English

Desirable: Degree Qualified

Experience:

Essential:

Working in an customer facing role

Query handling

Desirable:

Energy experience

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills:

A good commercial awareness

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like

A team player demonstrating good working relationships with their colleagues and peer group

A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Full clean drivers licence

Additional comments – location/travel/international travel:

Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

References to cover last 5 years employment

For more information email EIC.

