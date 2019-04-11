Latest jobs – Assistant Energy Account Manager – EIC

The Assistant Energy Account Manager is responsible for helping the Flexible or Fixed Procurement team with delivering of the procurement and account management service. They will be required respond to queries from customers and work with the Account Management team on delivering a high level service to customers.
Job Title: Assistant Energy Account Manager
Division/Department: Procurement
Responsible to (Line): Flexible or Fixed Procurement Team Manager
Office/Location: Redditch
Salary: £21,000
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure that any Change of Tenancy (COTs) are completed
- Liaising with the Account Manager to ensure site additions to a customer’s supply portfolio are completed
- Dealing with any site-work requirements
- Address all other queries from customers- signposting to Account Managers or other internal department where applicable
- To maintain, develop and strengthen professional relationships with suppliers. Understand supplier constraints, timescales and processes to improve service and manage client expectations
- Maintain records, databases and files and adhere to ISO 9001 quality processes and procedures
- Identify any inefficiencies within the current processes and systems and suggest ideas for improvements
- To record and report supplier feedback to the line manager to assist supplier analysis and improve supplier review process
- Maintain, build and strengthen professional relationships with colleagues, suppliers and clients
- Provide relevant and timely Management Information to your manager as requested
- Communicate any relevant news or information to colleague
- Ensure that your Team Manager is kept up to date at all times, referring issues and potential risks to client relationships
Qualifications/Training:
- Essential: Minimum GCSE grade C or equivalent in Maths and English
- Desirable: Degree Qualified
Experience:
Essential:
- Working in an customer facing role
- Query handling
Desirable:
- Energy experience
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills:
- A good commercial awareness
- An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like
- A team player demonstrating good working relationships with their colleagues and peer group
- A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail
- Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads
- Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word
- Full clean drivers licence
Additional comments – location/travel/international travel:
- Proof of eligibility to work within the UK
- References to cover last 5 years employment
For more information email EIC.
