Latest Jobs – Marketing Coordinator

Marketing Coordinator

Salary: between £26,100 – £33,500 (dependent upon experience)

Location: Home-based with ability to visit our offices in St Neots and London

We are a sustainability consultancy with a track-record of delivering energy and carbon management for corporates, public and third sector organisations of all sizes, supporting them on every step of their sustainability journey. We are looking to expand our team and are looking to employ someone who can not only do ‘The Job’ but questions it and then seeks to improve it.

We are currently looking for a confident and results-focused Marketing Coordinator to join our growing team. To achieve success in the role you will need to exercise your creativity, be a great collaborator, have excellent communication and problem-solving skills, and be able to create and distribute compelling content that will drive brand awareness in target markets.

​The Role

As the Marketing Coordinator, you will be part of a team delivering high quality, effective external communications to position Energise as a leader in our sector. In this role you will deliver value-adding content and wow our audience by resolving their challenges and understanding their pain points, while ensuring our communications systems and reporting are aligned to best practice.

As part of this role, and with the support of your team, you will be asked to:

Develop in-depth knowledge of our target audiences across our brands and buyer personas.

Create original material in the form of video, text, images, and audio, ensuring tone and branding are consistent.

Optimize content according to SEO trends and contribute to internal SEO research.

Develop a digital content strategy that schedules all aspects of the creation and delivery of content throughout the year, supports the commercial goals of our company and aligns with its market positioning.

Manage a social media content calendar and deliver engaging social content across Energise’s social media accounts.

Collect, analyse, and report on social media metrics.

Ongoing maintenance and continual improvement of Energise’s websites.

Manage a contact database in line with GDPR requirements for each of our audience segments.

Support the briefing process for marketing campaigns.

Produce and distribute bi-monthly newsletters that showcase Energise’s thought leadership.

Scope out opportunities for award submissions and co-ordinate responses.

Support the wider Commercial team in preparing for external events or third-party tradeshows, and coordinating logistics for internal events, including managing pre and post communications, stand management, preparing presentations, booking facilities and equipment, etc.

Contribute to the creation of an annual Marketing strategy feeding into objectives and goal setting.

Support ad-hoc communications projects as needed, such as infographics, reports, presentations etc.

​Experience & Qualifications

Degree or equivalent in related subject or adequate sector experience.

3-5 years’ experience in a marketing, communications, content management, or social media management related role.

Essential experience:

Working within brand guidelines

Working with multiple external stakeholders and contractors

Collaborating with colleagues to produce and repurpose content

Monitoring and reporting on KPIs and brand metrics

Digital literacy

Best practice in social media marketing

Desirable experience:

Website management (WordPress)

Understanding of Google Analytics and SEO

Drafting press releases

Design and video editing skills (Adobe suite, Canva, Biteable etc)

Event organisation (inc. logistics and briefings)

Desirable Attributes

Excellent communication skills that allow you to build relationships that educate, engage, and inspire people to take action.

Passionate, positive, creative thinker who can think outside the box to solve complex, bespoke challenges for our customers.

Exceptional written and presentation skills.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to prioritise competing requirements.

Enjoys being positively challenged and positively challenging others to continually improve.

Must be able to work in a collaborative team environment and work independently.

Understanding or interest in the sustainability sector.

Excited about the rapid change and development in the industry and wholly agree with the scientific conclusions of the UN IPCC.

Skills you will gain

Multi-sectoral exposure to business strategy, marketing tactics and social media management.

A developed understanding of the risks and opportunities in relation to the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change.

The ability to build customer relationship management, influence, and leadership skills.

Continued development of analytical, monitoring and evaluation competencies, as well as technical skills, including software and website management.

The opportunity for continued personal and professional development.

Career path

This is a Coordinator-level role, and the career path is an indication of the incremental steps which can be achieved within Energise subject to a role being available and the required skills being reached:

Lead

Head of

Associate Director

Package

​ Salary between £26,100 – £33,500 (dependent on experience)

Pension Scheme

Unlimited holiday allowance (minimum of 28 per year and 5 per quarter)

Bonus scheme (company-performance related)

Additional benefits information is available on our Careers page.

Energise is committed to a policy of diversity, equity, and inclusion in its recruitment process. We actively and consciously seek to recruit without bias on the grounds of race, colour, nationality, ethnic origin, gender, marital status, disability, beliefs (religious or other), age or sexual orientation of that employee.

To apply, please visit: https://www.energise.com/vacancy/marketing-coordinator/