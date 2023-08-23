Latest Jobs – Senior Energy and Renewables Originator

This role reports directly to our head of strategic accounts and will be responsible for new business and renewal sales of standard and bespoke PPA/GPA contracts.

This role will work collaboratively to Identify cross-sell opportunities through cooperation with the TGP Energy Supply Sales Teams, developing joint visits to take advantage of existing Account Manager relationships as well as focusing on developing Power Purchase Agreements and Gas Purchase Agreements to procure the exported power or gas generators.

The successful candidate will be committed, conscientious, and always lead with integrity. They will recognise the value that different perspectives and cultures bring to an organization. Will believe in the value of teamwork and will bring a high level of knowledge and know-how plus creativity and enthusiasm to your work and to everything you do. Thrive at building strong customer relationships and building new customer relationships to deliver customer-centric solutions.

Role Details:

Salary: £55,000 to £65,000

Sales Bonus: Up to 45%

Car Allowance: £5,670

Location: Homebased with the requirement to travel to the Redhill office and customer sites

Contract type: Permanent

Additional Benefits:

Pension Contributions up to 15%

Life Assurance

Company share scheme

Annual Leave of 28 days, plus bank holidays

Gym Membership

Private Medical Health and Dental Care

Ride to Work Scheme

Enhanced Maternity and Paternity leave

Employee Assistance Programme

A positive work-life balance with hybrid working arrangements

An inclusive culture in which everyone can express and develop their potential

The opportunity to give back to the local community by spending three days a year volunteering

Why join TotalEnergies Gas & Power

TotalEnergies Gas & Power is one of the leading energy suppliers to industrial, commercial, and business customers within the UK and part of TotalEnergies.

It’s an exciting time to join TotalEnergies as we continue to expand the business to become a leading international player in renewable energies. There is a commitment to net zero and an aim to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies by the end of this decade.

What it’s like to work for us:

It’s our people that make TotalEnergies an incredible place to work. You will have the opportunity to be part of a dynamic Sales team. We will support growth and career development by providing opportunities to learn new skills and to work with a range of experienced professionals across different functions.

Role Responsibilities:

Responsible for new business and renewal sales of standard and bespoke PPA/GPA contracts to deliver and exceed your sales targets.

Provide an Account Management service to a number of key customers

Work with online trading platform counterparty to develop joint and mutually beneficial customer propositions

Identify cross-sell opportunities through co-operation with the TGP Energy Supply Sales Teams, developing joint visits to take advantage of existing Account Manager relationships

Ensure that all commercial controls are adhered to and that risks are identified

Requirements:

Experience in direct gas & power selling, with strong negotiation and closing skills, preferably in a PPA Origination sales role

Detailed understanding of the wholesale power and gas market in the UK

Commercially astute with a proven track record, good understanding of risk, and ability to influence internal and external stakeholders.

Proven track record in dealing with and developing gas & power flexible solutions

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Ltd is one of the leading energy suppliers to industrial, commercial and business customers within the UK.

TotalEnergies is committed to net zero and aims to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies by the end of this decade. TotalEnergies Gas & Power is the largest gas supplier and third largest electricity supplier in the B2B market.

As a company with a long history in gas and power, suppling more than 200,000 sites and more recently in renewable energy technologies, we have learned to be at the forefront of a changing market place, where we remain responsive and flexible and ensure that our core values and objectives are embedded within our organisation.

Diversity and Inclusion

One of our values is respect for each other. Creating an inclusive environment in which everyone can express and develop their potential, from the moment they are hired and throughout their career, means ensuring that all our employees have the same opportunity to succeed, regardless of origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or affiliation with a political, religious, union, organization or minority group.

This is our vision of diversity, which is an asset for our Group as well as for the individuals who embody it. Preserving and promoting this asset is another part of being a responsible employer.