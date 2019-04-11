Latest jobs – Graduate Energy Account Manager – EIC

The Graduate Energy Account Manager is responsible for the assisting the Fixed or Flexible Procurement team with delivering of the procurement and account management service. They will be required to follow set-processes to ensure the smooth running of the department.

Job Title: Graduate Energy Account Manager

Responsible to (Line): Fixed or Flexible Procurement Team Manager

Division/Department: Procurement

Division/Department: Procurement

Salary: £19,000

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure all supplier termination letters are issued on time

Liaise with suppliers to confirm registration checks on new business have been completed

Help to resolve any queries relating to site transfers

All contract information is correct and up to date in the relevant systems

Co-ordinate the resolution all quality checks and Non-Conformances

Support resolution of client queries

To maintain, develop and strengthen professional relationships with suppliers. Understand supplier constraints, timescales and processes to improve service and manage client expectations

Maintain records, databases and files and adhere to ISO 9001 quality processes and procedures

Identify any inefficiencies within the current processes and systems and suggest ideas for improvements

To record and report supplier feedback to the line manager to assist supplier analysis and improve supplier review process

Maintain, build and strengthen professional relationships with colleagues, suppliers and clients

Provide relevant and timely Management Information to your manager as requested

Communicate any relevant news or information to colleagues

Ensure that your Team Manager is kept up to date at all times, referring issues and potential risks to client relationships

Qualifications/Training :

Essential: Degree Qualified

Desirable: Energy Experience

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills :

A good commercial awareness

An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing

Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like

A team player demonstrating good working relationships with their colleagues and peer group

A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail

Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads

Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word

Full clean drivers licence

Additional comments – location/travel/international travel:

Proof of eligibility to work within the UK

References to cover last 5 years employment

For more information email EIC.

This is a promoted article.