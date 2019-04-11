Latest jobs – Graduate Energy Account Manager – EIC

The Graduate Energy Account Manager is responsible for the assisting the Fixed or Flexible Procurement team with delivering of the procurement and account management service. They will be required to follow set-processes to ensure the smooth running of the department.
Job Title: Graduate Energy Account Manager
Responsible to (Line): Fixed or Flexible Procurement Team Manager
Division/Department: Procurement
Salary: £19,000
Key Responsibilities:
- Ensure all supplier termination letters are issued on time
- Liaise with suppliers to confirm registration checks on new business have been completed
- Help to resolve any queries relating to site transfers
- All contract information is correct and up to date in the relevant systems
- Co-ordinate the resolution all quality checks and Non-Conformances
- Support resolution of client queries
- To maintain, develop and strengthen professional relationships with suppliers. Understand supplier constraints, timescales and processes to improve service and manage client expectations
- Maintain records, databases and files and adhere to ISO 9001 quality processes and procedures
- Identify any inefficiencies within the current processes and systems and suggest ideas for improvements
- To record and report supplier feedback to the line manager to assist supplier analysis and improve supplier review process
- Maintain, build and strengthen professional relationships with colleagues, suppliers and clients
- Provide relevant and timely Management Information to your manager as requested
- Communicate any relevant news or information to colleagues
- Ensure that your Team Manager is kept up to date at all times, referring issues and potential risks to client relationships
Qualifications/Training :
- Essential: Degree Qualified
- Desirable: Energy Experience
Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills :
- A good commercial awareness
- An effective communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Professional and enthusiastic approach, well presented and business like
- A team player demonstrating good working relationships with their colleagues and peer group
- A creative approach to problem solving and a good eye for detail
- Excellent organisation skills with the ability to prioritise workloads
- Confidence in using IT systems, in particular Microsoft Excel and Word
- Full clean drivers licence
Additional comments – location/travel/international travel:
- Proof of eligibility to work within the UK
- References to cover last 5 years employment
For more information email EIC.
