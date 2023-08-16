Latest Jobs – Internal Communications Manager

You will be an expert in managing fast changing priorities, used to working with a variety of stakeholders with high expectations, and be able to switch between strategic thinking and day to day delivery, as required. Creativity, a way with words and fresh thinking will be second nature to you.

This role will support on the delivery of the IC strategy and execute a comprehensive IC schedule with complete autonomy in order to deliver clear, compelling and powerful communications through the use of various mediums – from newsletters to company-wide events – to enhance the employee experience and create brand ambassadors across TotalEnergies Gas & Power.

Purpose of the role:

Work closely with the Marketing Manager and/or Head of Marketing & Products and the Senior Management Team (SMT) throughout the year to agree the IC strategy and report on progress.

Create a detailed annual plan to ensure the IC strategy is implemented successfully

In conjunction with the Marketing Manager and key stakeholders translate business strategy into understandable, relevant messages to the various employee cohorts, through the likes of events, written communications, staff briefings and internal social media

Develop and maintain all internal communications channels and tools to enable effective and impactful communication, exploiting existing tools and introducing new ones

Produce and measure the success of events and communications across a variety of platforms including presentations, newsletters, articles, videos, e-learning, intranet, polls, screens, lightboxes

Play an active role in various other committees, such as the CSR and D&I committee to contribute, gain additional support and playback important messages

In conjunction with the wider marketing function and outside agencies ensure brand integrity is maintained

Play a hands-on role in delivering the IC plan including planning and delivery of large company wide events.

Build and maintain effective working relationships with other teams (e.g., HR and Office Services) to ensure IC plan is delivered effectively

Advise on best practice and provide guidance and copywriting support to key stakeholders

What we want to see in you:

Extensive experience in IC strategy setting and deployment & measurement of internal communications

Exceptional interpersonal skills and a proven track record building relationships with board-level stakeholders

A strong understanding of IC channels and a natural ability to write content with flair, creativity, and precision

Ability to convey messages to a variety of internal audiences with a keen eye for detail

Passionate about IC and the positive impact it has on the employee experience

Experience in event planning and management

Range of benefits we offer

Contributory Pension of up to 15%

Life Assurance

Share Incentive Plan

Capital Increase Share Scheme

Gym membership – Fully subsidized Corporate gym membership

Private Healthcare

Private DentalCare

Role Details

Salary: £45,000

Bonus: Up to 20%

Location: Redhill

Work Pattern: Hybrid (3 days in the office 2 days from home)

Contract type: Permanent

Diversity and Inclusion

One of our values is respect for each other. Creating an inclusive environment in which everyone

can express and develop their potential, from the moment they are hired and throughout their career, means ensuring that all our employees have the same opportunity to succeed, regardless of origin, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or affiliation with a political, religious, union, organization or minority group.

This is our vision of diversity, which is an asset for our Group as well as for the individuals who embody it. Preserving and promoting this asset is another part of being a responsible employer.

To apply, please visit: Internal Communications Manager | TotalEnergies | LinkedIn