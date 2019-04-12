Latest Jobs – Safety Supervisor (Solar Specialisation) – Energy Jobline

Wood is bidding for a Program Management Consultant (PMC) based in Kuwait for a new Solar Development project about 100km outside Kuwait City and the project is expected to last for 54 months approximately.

Recruiter: Wood

Location: Kuwait (KW)

Salary: Competitive

Responsibilities

We are currently looking for expressions of interest from PMC Safety Supervisor to start by July /August 2019. To be considered for this role, we require candidates who possess experience in Solar PV Field in the respective discipline, in major projects of value not less than US $ 500 Million each

Maintain and help control daily HSSE practices through regular checks of work sites, verify that hazards are identified, precautionary measures are implemented and relevant HSSE advice provided

Confirm that ZOR HSSE programs and procedures are communicated to, and regularly reinforced with, construction site personnel

Promote safe working systems and procedures and monitor the proper application of the Permit to Work system and associated Job Safety Analysis, as well as other approved ZOR HSSE and contractor related policies, plans, procedures and guidelines

Review and provide comments regarding EPC Contractor developed HSSE plans and procedures

Coordinate and participate in the provision of HSSE awareness in accordance with ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 specifications

Prepare programs and arrange participation training sessions in conjunction with HSSE line management

Participate as member of construction site emergency response team, and provide first line advice to the designated Incident

Controller and / or On Scene Commander concerning containment of emergency

Validate that any EPC Contractor incidents are immediately reported to EPC Contractor management and PMC HSSE management in parallel

Investigate all site HSSE-related incidents, including near misses, to an appropriate level; analyze immediate and root causes; and determine future action to reduce these occurrences

Promote, support and participate in HSSE Observation Card program

Conduct frequent audits and inspections to confirm the effectiveness of HSSE programs on critical operations / equipment and procedures at assigned location; present recommendations for improvement; and follow-up their implementation.

