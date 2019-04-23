Jo has over 20 years experience leading and operating energy businesses in the UK. Her experience is broad and deep having built a new entrant retail business (VP- Retail, SmartestEnergy), lead large scale transformation programmes, headed up a large energy consultancy (Managing Director, Utilyx) and latterly lead a business focused on market research and insight (Managing Director, Cornwall Energy Associates).

She is currently CEO and founder of EnergyBridge (UK). EnergyBridge was set up in response to unprecedented industry change in order to help investors and businesses navigate through market complexity. The business brings a combination of market expertise, practical experience, commercial focus and personality to solve energy market problems.