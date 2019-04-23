UK breaks coal-free record over Easter Weekend

The UK broke its coal-free electricity generation record over the Easter Weekend.

The country went for more than 90 continuous hours without needing to burn coal for electricity as warm, sunny weather resulted in low energy demand and a boost in solar power on the grid.

National Grid says the period, which ended on Monday afternoon after nearly four days, was the longest coal-free span since the industrial revolution more than a century ago.

It smashed the previous record of 76 hours and 10 minutes set in April 2018.

Statistics from National Grid show coal made up less than a tenth of the country’s entire energy mix last year and this will continue to fall – the polluting fossil fuel is planned to be phased out entirely by 2025.

This will mean the seven coal-fired power stations currently in operation across the UK will be forced to close by this time.

