Yueh holds a PhD in finance from Cass Business School, City, University of London, and specialises in risk management in energy and shipping finance. He is currently working as a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) Associate at Zero Trace Procurement (ZTP) and the University of Kent. He analyses energy products with several forecasting models and has developed the algorithm for the pricing and risk forecasting tools of ZTP’s new risk and management platform for utility purchasing, Kiveev.