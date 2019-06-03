TESS 2019: The changing fuel mix and its implications

The fuel mix is changing – but what are the implications for the underlying markets?

Christian Coles from Brook Green Supply will be exploring the issue at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

He notes the massive growth of renewables in the UK has already brought about significant changes for energy-intensive businesses across the country.

Brook Green Supply says it is committed to helping customers optimise their energy supply in the context of a grid increasingly characterised by intermittent generation and a market that it believes will reward flexibility on the demand side.

Mr Coles will discuss the effect of renewable generation on pricing, the difficulty of forecasting longer term prices, increased volatility in the market and potential implications for end users.

Speaking at TESS 2019, he will use his more than 20 years’ experience in the energy markets to uncover the extent to which DSR technologies can be used to help manage these issues.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.