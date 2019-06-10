Congratulations to The Energy Live Consultancy Awards nominees

The shortlist for the award-winning Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) has been revealed, with TPIs big and small nominated for various awards.

The exclusive black-tie event on 26th June in London is back with a new look, new venues and new award categories.

An awards ceremony will take place at the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), followed by an after party and river cruise aboard the stunning Silver Sturgeon.

Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to all the sponsors – we look forward to seeing you on the day.

If you are a supplier or broker and would like to attend the event, a limited number of tickets are available – you can send an email here.

Below is the full list of nominees. Do join in the conversation using the hashtag #TELCA19.