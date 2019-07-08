Latest Jobs – Electricity Meter Technician (South East & London) – IMServ

We’re on the lookout for positive, ambitious, technically gifted people looking to build a rewarding role in a great business. If you’re a qualified Electricity Meter Technician, then IMServ can help power your career to the next level. Following a record breaking 2017, and with considerable new business wins in 2018, we are looking for the next wave of superstars

to join our winning team.

We want to hear from you if you are a first class communicator, with great customer service skills, who is passionate about delivering the highest standards of quality and safety and who takes real pride in your work and in representing the IMServ brand.

We offer:

Starting salary of £29,000 (Based on attending 4 jobs per day)

On Target Earnings of £39,440 (Based on attending 2 additional jobs per day and 6

‘Out of Hours’ jobs per month)

‘Out of Hours’ jobs per month) Contracted 37.5hrs working week, with 30 minute daily lunch break

Monday to Friday working during ‘business’ hours only (between 8.00am and 6.00pm)

No compulsory requirement to work evenings or weekends – it’s your choice!!

Uncapped earnings and unlimited bonus based on additional job payments

Structured training programme and clear route to promotion and career progression

No ‘On Call’ rota or ‘Standby’ requirement

28 days annual leave plus Bank Holidays

High specification Company Vehicle with Fuel Card, Phone (or allowance) & Branded Tools

Comprehensive PPE and full, branded uniform

Fantastic ‘big company’ benefits and stable, long term employment prospects

On engagement, you will join our comprehensive technician training programme in one of our Centres of Excellence before heading out into the field. From here, our support team will help you with advice, guidance and further training so you can build your own future in the IMServ business.

We expect you to:

Have a sound electrical background with relevant knowledge and experience

Hold a MOCOPA certificate

Understand modern metering systems, CoP’s and communications technologies

Be passionate about delivering great customer service

Have a flexible approach to work and be fit enough to meet the physical demands of the job

Hold a full valid UK/EU driving licence and drive a vehicle fitted with telematics

Be willing to undergo a DBS (Disclosure Barring Service) check

If you like what you have read; then what are you waiting for? Come and join a winning team. For more information, please forward your CV to [email protected]