Joint venture launches for floating wind tech

Naval Energies and Hitachi Zosen have teamed up to develop floating wind energy technologies.

The French marine renewable energy firm and the Japanese developer and manufacturer of clean infrastructure will work together on a new project to jointly design and build floating wind turbines off the Japanese coast.

The project, which will begin with a feasibility study, aims to create floating wind farms with a capacity of several hundred megawatts.

They plan to use Naval Energies’ semi-submersible floater solution as a foundation.

Takashi Fujita, General Manager of Wind Power Business Unit at Hitachi Zosen Corporation said: “Among all floaters developed in the world, we consider that Naval Energies’ semi-submersible floater, which has many advantages, is one of the best on the market.

“We appreciate that Naval Energies is participating with us in this feasibility study and we hope that Naval Energies and Hitachi Zosen will contribute to the development of an industrial floating wind energy industry in Japan.”

A floating island of up to 1,000 homes and shops is part of a new proposal to revive the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project in Wales.