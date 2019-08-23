World’s first Museum of Fossil Fuels opens in Sweden

From the sound of a combustion engine to the smell of petrol – they can all be experienced at what is claimed to be the world’s first Museum of Fossil Fuels in Sweden.

Located in the capital city of Stockholm, the museum charts the history of fossil fuels, from the 19th century to the beginning of the 21st century, with a particular focus on the transportation industry.

Visitors will be able to smell the scents particular to fossil fuels, hear the accounts of eyewitnesses, listen to the sounds of engines and motorways and experience a replica of a petrol station.

The museum shows how cars were run on fuel, the culture fuel created and the road to becoming a world free of fossil fuels as well as investigates and explains the importance fuel had on people.

Susanna Hurtig, Nordic Head of E-Mobility at Vattenfall said: “Vattenfall’s goal is to enable fossil-free living within one generation, a goal we fully believe is attainable. This means that the children of those born today will never experience many of the things we take for granted now.

“At The Museum of Fossil Fuels, you will be able to experience the sounds, smells, culture and phenomena that will have disappeared. It gives you the opportunity to see how a more sustainable future will look back on our times.”