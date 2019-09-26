Walt Disney World takes a sustainable ride with vegan meal announcement

Walt Disney World has announced it is to introduce hundreds of vegan dishes to its menus.

The move to offer animal product-free dishes means the theme park and entertainment complex is likely to lessen the environmental impact associated with the meals served on its sites’ restaurants – meat dishes in particular are very carbon-intensive compared to plant-based alternatives.

In total, more than 400 new plant-based dishes will be launched – they will be made from vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes, without any traces of meat, dairy, eggs or honey.

The firm says vegan options will be available in every one of its dining locations and notes they will be marked with a green leaf symbol on the menu so that they can be easily identified.

According to a blog post released by Disney, they will include a cashew nut-based cheesecake, a tofu bowl, a noodle salad and steamed dumplings made with a meat-substitute product.

Walt Disney World in Florida will launch the new dishes next month while it will hit tables in California from early next year.

The Disney Parks Blog said: “We can’t wait for you to discover hundreds of delectable plant-based options at our parks and resort hotels. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom Park, tasting your way across the globe at Epcot’s World Showcase or grabbing a bite in a galaxy far, far away, you’re sure to find a plant-powered dish to enjoy.”